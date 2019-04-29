Angola: Portuguese Attorney-General Committed to Bilateral Co-Operation Reinforcement

Luanda — The Portuguese Attorney-General, Lucília Gago, last Friday in Luanda expressed her willingness to support the process of co-operation reinforcement between the prosecution departments of Angola and Portugal.

The Portuguese official - who arrived in Angola last Wednesday (April 24) for an official visit of two days - spoke to journalists on Friday after being distinguished with a medal in the ambit of the commemoration of the fortieth anniversary of the Angolan Attorney-General Department (PGR), having reiterated her commitment to the strengthening of the bilateral co-operation ties.

She said she believes that collaboration and the strengthening of the co-operation will enable the two institutions to improve justice administration and better defence of human rights.

The Portuguese official visited the National Institute of Judiciary Studies (INEJ), Supreme Court, Constitutional Court and the Court of Audits, as well as the Ministry of Justice and Human rights.

She also held meetings with Angolan judges and public prosecutors.