Angolan Airline Resumes Flights to Cabo Verde

Luanda — The Angolan Airline (TAAG) resumed on April 26 flights to Cabo Verde through the Luanda/Ilha do Sal route instead of Praia City, after three years of interruption due to financial hardships.

The aeroplane, which departed from Luanda and landed at Amilcar Cabral International Airport with roughly 90 passengers on board, was welcomed by the Cabo Verdean minister of Tourism and Transport, José Gonçalves, who stressed that the two peoples are bonded to share the sustainable development that both countries will achieve.

On the occasion, the official, who was coy on details, explained that possibly in the coming month of October the Cabo Verde Airline will start operating Praia City/Luanda flights route.

TAAG currently has 17 domestic destinations, 25 international for Africa, South America, Europe and Asia with a fleet of 13 aeroplanes, eight of which are Boeings 777.

The Angolan firm operates the routes to Lisbon, Porto, Beijing Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Havana, Cape Town, Johannesburg, São Tomé, Praia, Brazzaville, Bangui, Douala, Harare, Windhoek, Maputo and Sal Ilhand.