Botswana: Athletes Ready for Cossasa

Gaborone — About 200 athletes are expected to depart for Manzini, eSwatini today (April 29), for the Confederation of Schools Sports Association of Southern Africa (COSSASA) games scheduled for May 1 to 5.

The team, which comprises 80 under 13 athletes, 60 under 15 and 60 under 17 from primary and secondary schools, has been camping at Matsiloje training centre and has been using the Francistown stadium for training sessions.

Botswana Integrated Sports Association public relations officer, Letsweletse Jonas said in an interview that the athletes were responding well to training and that the mood was high in the camp.

He, however, pointed out that although there were those with minor injuries, they remained optimistic.

Jonas pointed out that the good thing about the athletes was that some took part in last year's competitions held in Botswana in which team Botswana obtained position three with 20 gold medals behind Zimbabwe and Namibia.

He said the high morale in the camp gave the technical team hope that they would increase their medals by finishing in podium positions.

