Malawi: Chilima Raps At '80-Year-Old' Thieving Politician - 'Azisiya!'

UTM president Saulos Chilima has said Malawians are tired of corruption and nepotism and want change.

Chilima: I say the foolishness that must stop is the foolishness of intimidating people into coercion

Speaking on Friday in Balaka when he addressed a political rally at Balaka Primary School, Chilima said once voted into power on May 21, his administration would institute investigations on dubious and bogus transactions.

Chilima pledged to seal loopholes that have led to government losing billions of kwacha from public coffers.

"I am happy that Escom has taken back its vehicles which were on [Everton] Chimulurenji convoy but why is it that the government has hired vehicles for the convoy? This is suspicious," said Chilima.

He said there was also need to investigate the K145 million which an Indian businessman Zameer Karim deposited into the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) bank account whose sole signatory is President Peter Mutharika as well as five vehicles worth K85 million Karim donated to the DPP.

"By the way why is an 80-year-old getting into thieving business," said Chilima, adding "I have not mentioned a name here. I amjust saying an 80-year-old man."

And in direct response to President Peter Mutharika, Chilima said politics of intimidation to coerce people has no place in a multiparty dispensation.

"Don't say mutinyenyanyenya or kutufinya thinking we will be intimidated. No, not at all," said Chilima, stressing that politics of intimidation in Malawi ended after the 1993 referendum.

"The ruling party leadership should stop intimidating people. The leadership said recently that the foolishness of trying to rig the elections should stop but I say the foolishness that must stop is the foolishness of intimidating people into coercion," he said.

He said it is clear that DPP will be going out of government in the next three weeks and that President Mutharika must accept is like a relay race his time to handle over the mantle has come "azisiya, izi ndizosiyilana."

"That is why they are making all these allegations that we want to rig the elections when we win on 21st May. But this will not happen we are working so hard, campaigning hard to win these elections not rig them," said Chilima.

He said UTM wholly agrees with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) assertion that nobody will rig the May 21 Tripartite Elections and asked DPP to stop fantasising with the idea that the elections will be rigged.

Chilima said Malawi is reeling from bad governance and economic mismanagement and that is why UTM is going around selling its manifesto of hope, respect for the rule of law, financial prudence and denouncing nepotism, cronyism and tribalism.