Namibia: Home Affairs Commits N$11,5m to Refugee Efforts

THE home affairs ministry has allocated N$11,5 million to providing international protection and support to asylum-seekers and refugees during the budget year 2019/20.

This was announced by home affairs minister Frans Kapofi during his budget motivation in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Kapofi said N$11 487 000 has been allocated to the ministry's refugees administration programme which coordinates, facilitates and promotes three durable solutions, being the local integration, voluntary repatriation and resettlement of refugees in Namibia.

"The programme this financial year will embark on various activities such as the re-registration of asylum-seekers and refugees who could not register during the last financial year, the issuing of travel documents, and the purchasing of ID cards with enhanced security features," he explained.

The ministry will also promote the voluntary repatriation of former Namibian refugees in the Dukwe refugee camp in Botswana, and other former Namibian refugees in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Zimbabwe. Speaking about the relocation of refugees in Namibia, Kapofi said the programme will realise the integration of 538 former Angolan refugees who are currently settled at the Osire refugee camp in central Namibia, 200 kilometres north of Windhoek, to their chosen areas in Namibia.

He revealed that during the previous financial year, 5 335 asylum-seekers and refugees were re-registered in Namibia, 172 refugees were resettled to the United States of America and Canada, 104 former Namibian refugees were voluntarily repatriated from Dukwe, and 371 former Angolan refugees were integrated into communities of their choice in Namibia. Kapofi added that 36 countries had exempted Namibia from visa requirements as from the 2018/19 financial year.

Although Namibia offers visa-free access to nationals from 50 African countries who hold diplomatic, official and service or ordinary passports, only 17 African countries exempt Namibians from visa requirements. Out of 42 non-African countries, inclusive of European, Asian, North and South American countries, 19 allowed visa-free entrance for Namibians.

Kapofi said as a response to a call by president Hage Geingob to exempt holders of diplomatic and official or service passports from visa requirements to Namibia, additional holders of diplomatic and official passports of 31 African countries were exempted from the same to enter Namibia as from 10 August 2018. Jamaican nationals were also afforded this exemption.

"As a product of international solidarity, Namibia has taken this voluntary decision to allow citizens of those countries to visit our country visa-free. We hope that common sense will prevail in those countries to reciprocate our gesture of goodwill," the minister noted. - Nampa