South Africa: Unemployed Need to Ask - Where's the Work?

analysis

Hundreds of thousands of young South Africans enter the job market every year, filled with hope and expectation about the world of work. Far too many of them end up bitterly disappointed. We have 20 million citizens aged 15 to 34, and most of them are eligible voters. When South Africa goes to the polls on 8 May, almost 8 million of the country's young people will not be employed. Neither will they be enrolled in any form of education or training. One of the most important questions young citizens need to ask their political leaders is what the parties plan to do about this crisis of youth unemployment.

The problem of a shortage of jobs for young people is not new. Apartheid legacies and the structural characteristics of the South African economy mean the labour market has failed to create enough jobs to absorb new entrants since the late 1970s. Technological change has made South Africa's economy increasingly capital intensive and raised productivity: fewer workers are needed to produce the same output of goods and services. The relatively high cost of unskilled labour, and government incentives to modernise production processes have made the employment of less-skilled labour increasingly unattractive....