South Africa: Sharks Boss Du Preez Set for Tough Call On Son At Flyhalf

Cape Town — Sharks coach Robert du Preez says he will have to think about whether to continue leaving his son, Robert du Preez Jnr , out of the side for Curwin Bosch .

That is the decision that faces the coach after Saturday's 23-15 win over the Waratahs in Sydney.

Bosch, starting at flyhalf for the first time this season, was hugely impressive as the Sharks returned to winning ways after disappointing home losses to the Jaguares and the Reds on the two previous weekends.

Du Preez Jnr had started every one of the Sharks' nine Super Rugby matches before Saturday in the No 10 jersey, but he was rested for the Waratahs clash.

It leaves Du Preez with a difficult decision for Friday's trip to Christchurch to take on the Crusaders.

"Curwin played really well," Du Preez said before being asked if he would continue to leave Du Preez Jnr on the bench.

"We'll see ... we'll take it each game at a time."

While Bosch was undoubtedly superb, Du Preez praised his forwards after Saturday's win.

"The boys were outstanding today. The forwards were magnificent," he said.

"The Waratahs are a very good team and they're very dangerous. We knew that we had to get the upper hand up front.

"In the game against the Reds we created some opportunities that we didn't take. It's been the story of our season so far, but we had a very good week in Sydney and the boys were very keen to come back with a win tonight."

The win leaves the Sharks top of what is a very congested South African conference.

