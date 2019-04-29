South Africa: Deregistration Threat to AMCU Calls for Active Union Solidarity

analysis

The Department of Labour's threat to deregister the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is a cause for concern. It cannot be that more than 200,000 members be left without a bona fide union because Amcu is more than a year late with the holding of its national congress. A failure to resolve this matter will only further entrench the view that the department is intent on punishing those it sees as opposed to the ANC.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) undoubtedly needs to act in accordance with its own constitution and ensure that democracy functions at all levels. Amcu does have a constitution that is better than most of its counterparts and there are generally acceptable levels of compliance. Are there problems -- more specifically, could the union be more worker-controlled? Is there a union in the country that has similar problems? The answer is certainly yes, on both counts.

It is the job of Amcu members to ensure that the constitution is adhered to, not some outside force such as the Department of Labour, that acts as a police force, insisting that it has the final say on the matter. The big man syndrome in...