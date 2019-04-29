South Africa: The Dream We Had of a Glorious ANC Has Not Been Deferred - It Has Been Destroyed

opinion

The rot runs deep in the ANC and the party is deeply compromised. The destruction not only of the party, but also of the country, that began under Jacob Zuma is so severe that Cyril Ramaphosa may never be able to undo the damage. And Ramaphosa kept quiet for far too long while Zuma and his cohorts ran roughshod over the Constitution, the courts, and the country.

In conversation with my Homeboy, Mthimkhulu Mashiya: Congratulations again (Jeff) Radebe for a well-presented argument in which you eloquently articulated a position that the country has no other choice but to vote for the ANC under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa. The central argument you were making is that this will strengthen him to deal with his corrupt comrades he serves within the leadership structures of the ANC post-elections. I respectfully hold a different view, Mkhaya wam.

Let me make a few confessions up front. I allowed my membership of the ANC to lapse. I could no longer defend my membership of the once-glorious movement of the people in my political consciousness.

Second, I am a socialist. I declare bias towards the working class. I believe that the people have made tremendous gains...