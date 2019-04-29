Namibia: Two Denied Bail On Overloading Charge

TWO Chinese businessmen charged with overloading trucks on Namibian roads were denied bail when they made their first appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court last week.

Li Wachao, owner of New Force Logistics CC, and Zhang Xingyan, owner of XYZ Investment, were arrested after 14 trucks that were transporting timber from Zambia were impounded at Katima Mulilo for overloading.

Their case was postponed to 13 June 2019.

The Roads Authority's principal transport inspector in the Zambezi region, Lynnette Malipa, told The Namibian that they had impounded the trucks at the Linyanti checkpoint.

The trucks belong to New Force Logistics CC, XYZ Investment and Mac Transport.

"When we weighed the trucks, they exceeded the legal gross combined weight of 56 000 kilogrammes. They carried a combined total of 74 220 kilogrammes.

"We have not weighed the other two trucks because two containers were removed, so we requested the owner to bring them. This time around, we did not arrest any drivers, as they ran away. The owner of Mac Transport will only be arrested after he brings the other containers and we weigh them," she explained.

Malipa added that they understand there were more trucks on the Zambian side of the border, whose drivers are reluctant to cross into Namibia because they are also overloaded.

She thus urged communities in the Zambezi and Erongo regions to continue informing authorities about any suspicious activities involving the transportation of timber.

Last week when police impounded the first six trucks, they arrested four drivers, who appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court last Wednesday.

They are Thomas Hashoongo and Geofrey Hondjera, both employed by New Force; Imasiku Mwinda, employed by Wellco; and Emmanuel Mpala, employed by Ndili Transport. They were each granted bail of N$2 000, and their cases were postponed.