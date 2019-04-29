Namibia: Delegates Wanted Me to Lead PDM - Venaani

THE elective congress of the official opposition party in parliament, the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), has chosen McHenry Venaani at its leader for the next five years.

Venaani was re-elected unopposed. Almost 350 delegates voted at the congress held at Keetmans-hoop over the weekend under the theme PDM, The Credible Alternative To Lead.

Speaking on the sidelines of the congress, Venaani said the delegates wanted him to lead the party for another five years. "The confidence party members have shown in me humbles me," he noted.

Venaani said as party president, he will lead their battle deep into Swapo's territory.

"The PDM is on high alert, and will soon kick off its full campaign to canvass votes for the upcoming national elections," he stated.

Party sources indicated that the new party leadership was Venaani's wish list of candidates whom he wanted elected into positions that were up for grabs at the congress.

Manuel Ngaringombe, who retained his secretary general's position, rejected claims by some delegates that candidates who were part of Venaani's slate came out victorious during the party's internal election. "President's slate against who?" he asked. "I was never part of a slate.

The president never campaigned for any candidate."

However, Ngaringombe acknowledged that as leaders, the candidates consult each on internal party elections, maintaining that he was never part of a slate, and that the party's president also did not campaign for any candidates who had stood for leadership positions.

"The growth of the movement leads us to success, unless some might have something in mind. People wanted to see continuation," he added. Venaani's new deputy, Jennifer van den Heever, who was the party's national chairperson until the elective congress, said she was overwhelmed by her victory.

According to her, she had vied for the leadership position to be part of the movement's growth and its objective to improve the living standards of Namibians.

"It was impulsive to change leadership positions, and I did not expect the landslide victory," she remarked.

New national chairperson Ricky Vries said in commenting on his victory that "The people have spoken," adding that his objective would be to expand the party's membership, and make it a credible alternative for the electorate during the upcoming national elections.

He is the only new face on the party's top six list.

Nico Smit, who retained his position as treasurer, said there was no slate politics during the elections at the congress. "Slates are dangerous for party unity; see what it did to Swapo. If there was a slate, I am sorry," he stated.

The party's deputy secretary general Linus Tobias, who also retained his position, said he was re-elected on merit and for good governance.

The top six are as follows:

President: McHenry Venaani, who was elected unopposed.

Vice president: Jennifer van den Heever, who got 219 votes to Elma Dienda's 53 and Kuzatjike Kazombaruru's 23. National chairperson: Ricky Vries, who won with 237 votes to Charles Pieters' 57 votes.

Secretary general: Manuel Ngaringombe, who retained his position as secretary general after he won 201 votes against Athanatius Mukoya's 53 and Ignatius Semba's 23.

Deputy secretary general: Linus Tobias, who retained his position unopposed. Treasurer: Nico Smit, who retained his position after being re-elected unopposed.

