Namibia: Geingob Warns Against Ethnic Politics

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has called on leaders from all spheres to turn their backs on divisive ethnic politics.

The head of state made the remarks in a speech read on his behalf by international relations deputy minister Christine //Hoëbes at the 8th /Hai-/Khaua clan's annual festival held at Berseba on Saturday.

He said economic development and the maintenance of peace in Namibia are dependent on robust social network infrastructure, coupled with high trust between the people and the government, vertically, and high trust between respective cultural groups, horizontally.

"It is, therefore, important that we refrain from politicising ethnicity, which causes people to identify themselves by their ethnic groups, instead of seeing themselves as part of the broader, culturally diverse, Namibian house," he stated. Geingob stressed that leaders at all levels should inculcate a sense of cultural unity throughout Namibia, adding that leadership is about bringing people together, and not pulling people apart as apartheid did.

"In independent Namibia, unity should be our social currency," he added.

The head of state said it is this exchange that will bind Namibia as One Namibia, One Nation in easy or tough times, if Namibia's social capital is strong enough.

Geingob said cultural festivals should be viewed as platforms that provide the cross-fertilisation of cultures and social affiliation among different groups within Namibia, irrespective of ethnicity, race or region.

"As with good things, when they are not handled correctly and left under the care of ignorant and divisive people, they can become tools of negative influence.

So it is with culture, which is often negatively affected by ethnicity, tribalism and racism," he added, warning the nation to guard against those elements which aim to divide it through the propagation of cultural tribalism.

He said it is disheartening to note that many youths are some of the strongest proponents of these retrogressive tendencies.

/Hai-/Khaua kaptein Johannes Isaack said the clan's vision, for now, is to consistently strive for economic transformation, and that the business community must reinvest in the growth of the //Kharas region's inhabitants.

He noted that the first phase of the Neckartal Dam project is nearing completion without there being significant social reinvestment in the local communities.

"I wish to point out that no significant social reinvestment has been accorded to the traditional authority and its people. Communities who were relocated to make way for the construction of the dam were initially better off than they are now in terms of farming land. This is unacceptable," Isaack stressed.