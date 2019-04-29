Namibia: Activist Claims Daughter Was Attacked

GROOTFONTEIN activist and whistle-blower Johann Dewaldt !Howaeb claims that police refused to protect him after unknown suspects attacked his 12-year-old daughter about two weeks ago.

!Howaeb said the attack was politically motivated because it happened shortly after he had threatened on Whatsapp to reveal information on alleged corruption at the town.

Grootfontein police confirmed that !Howaeb had lodged a complaint of assault on 19 April, in which he detailed the attack on his daughter at the Blikkiesdorp informal settlement.

!Howaeb said when he returned home at around 21h00, he found the door to the house open, and his daughter lying on the floor with her arms and legs tied.

His daughter was also gagged with Sellotape over her mouth and nose.

"She was unconscious, and unable to breathe properly. I put water in her ears and nose, and she stood up after two minutes", he explained.

!Howaeb stated that his daughter told him that four men armed with knives and guns barged into their shack, asking for his whereabouts.

"They interrogated her about where I was, they kicked and punched her, and then tied her up and dragged her to the bedroom.

Their last message to her was: 'tell your father we will come back to kill him'," he claimed.

A video which !Hoaweb shared with The Namibian shows Grootfontein mayor Abisai Haimene calling him an "enemy of progress", and "one of the people who does not want peace in the country."

He cited these instances as only a few of many verbal attacks against him by the Swapo regional leadership at Grootfontein.

"I fear that my children will be hurt, and feel unsafe," he said. "[But] I will not be silenced by these threats on my life, and will continue to address injustice and corruption in this town."

He added that he was targeted for intimidation as recently as October 2018 when an AK-47 bullet shell was left on his doorstep, "seemingly serving as a warning."

Regional police spokesperson, inspector Maureen Mbeha said officers who attended the scene did not find any of the Sellotape !Howaeb spoke about.

Haimene expressed disbelief at !Howaeb's allegations, saying he does not know anything about it, and that he was out of town when the alleged attack happened.

He also said he has no differences with !Howaeb, and has opened his doors to him many times before.

"This is something serious that he is accusing me of," he said. "From my side, to hear something like that happening to the poor child is not good at all."

Grootfontein councillor Jack Tsanigab said Swapo "totally condemns such actions", adding that community activism is good.

"Everything he does is in favour of Swapo," Tsanigab said. "I know him as a comrade. Is he [not] a Swapo party comrade?"

!Howaeb, however, rejected any affiliation with the councillor or the party. "I don't have any political positions; I don't attend any of their meetings," he stressed.

He went on to say that all Swapo members and affiliates 'fall under the same roof', and that he has no allegiance to them as they have 'serious differences'.

"The fact that we grew up in the same town does not mean we are friends or acquaintances or comrades. "I differ with their ideologies, the decisions they make, and their activities", he said.