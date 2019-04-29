Tanzania: NMB Bank Opens New Branch in Mbogwe District

NMB Bank has opened a new branch at Mbogwe District in Geita Region as it continues to expand access to financial services in upcountry regions.

The new branch will serve customers in Mbogwe District, effectively bringing banking services closer to the local communities, government agencies and the various Non-Governmental Organisations in the region.

The new branch makes it 25, the number of branches in the region and 229 across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Geita Regional Commissioner, Robert Gabriel said the branch comes at a time when plans were afoot to transform Geita into an economic hub in East Africa as it connects directly to all the major cities in the region.

"Geita is endowed with abundance of gold, milk, honey, rice and it connects to Kigali, Kampala, Congo plus Dodoma hence very strategic for investment and trade opportunities.

Traders can now deposit all their bulk cash after concluding business directly at this branch rather than travelling long distances with cash which is less secure and very risky," said the RC.

Many here have the habit of storing huge amounts of money from gold trade at homes or burying under trees which more often than not puts you and your families in harm's way.

I advise you to take advantage of this new branch to keep your money safe. W henever you get money, put your money in the bank or finalise all transactions directly at the bank," he said.

Eng Gabriel requested the bank to look at possibility of organising an economic forum aimed at imparting financial literacy and showcasing business opportunities available in the region.

Speaking at the launch, Mbogwe District Commissioner Martha Mkupasi said the bank has accomplished the government aim to bring financial services closer to the people who for a long time had made pleas to the bank to establish its presence.

"The bank will not be providing banking services as the only important service to the people but is a serious partner in development," she said.

She praised the management of NMB for seeing it wise to expand their services in Mbogwe before which the residents were forced to travel 50km to Kahama or 50km to Bukombe for the nearest NMB branch.

NMB's Mbogwe branch is designed to serve residents of Masumbwe, Lugunga, Lulembela, Nanda, Ngemo, Ng'homolwa and other locations close to the area.