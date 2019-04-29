Uganda: Kagadi in Ebola Scare As One Dies

Kagadi — Kagadi District is on high alert following the death of a suspected Ebola patient.

The deceased, Benon Ahorwendire, 50, a resident of Kanyegaramire Village in Kyenzige Town Council died at the weekend at Kagadi General Hospital where he had been admitted after presenting signs similar to those of an Ebola patient.

Mr Selevano Thembo, the district surveillance focal person, said the deceased presented signs of fever, diarrhoea and vomiting blood.

"Since our district is at high risk, any person who presents signs like diarrhoea, vomiting blood, we take their blood samples to Entebbe (Uganda Virus Research Institute) to ascertain the type of fever. As per now, we cannot confirm what caused the death. In this case, we took precaution of burying the deceased by using the district burial team to protect the residents," Mr Thembo said.

Dr James Olowo, the district health officer, urged the public to remain vigilant and report such suspicious cases.

Kagadi borders DR Congo where Ebola has claimed hundreds of lives since the outbreak started in August and more than 1,000 people have contracted the virus.

Dr Olowo said more than 300 Congolese nationals enter the district weekly via Lake Albert shores due to the escalating virus in eastern DR Congo.

Measures

Last week, the Health ministry disbursed Shs146 million to Kagadi health department to help the co-ordination of all activities in preparation of fighting a possible outbreak.

Government also opened four Ebola screening centres in the district to step up preparedness against the haemorrhagic disease.

These are Ndaiga, Kabukanga, Kitebere and Songalawo landing sites at Lake Albert shores.

