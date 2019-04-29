Zimbabwe: Econet Wireless Logistics Unit, Vaya Serving 100k Customers Weekly

VAYA, the transport logistics unit launched by Econet Wireless subsidiary, Cassava Smartech last October, is linking up over 100 000 urban customers weekly in a development signifying the concept's effectiveness in meeting modern transportation needs.

Speaking at the just ended Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Cassava Smartech chief executive, Eddie Chibi expressed satisfaction over the concept's penetration into the market.

"The take-off has been nothing short of remarkable, if you consider that Vaya has not even been on the market for a year; it has been around for only six months," he said.

The development comes at a time when Maisha Health, a division in Cassava Smartech focusing on medical services recently acquired MARS Ambulance service and saved the ailing company from bankruptcy.

The entity has since revealed that over 50 percent of ambulance providers in the country have already registered on its platform to provide the VayaAmbulence service.

Vaya is also set to offer a Tractor App which will enable farmers to make their tractors available for hire when they are not using them. While the costs of leasing the tractors will be standard, the exact figures are yet be disclosed.

"Based on computer modelling done by Vaya engineers, 10 000 tractors could plough and service 1.5 million smallholder farmers if deployed efficiently. The company will leverage its sister company Econet Wireless' cell phone network, as well as satellite GPS systems, to deploy the tractors.

"They will know exactly where each tractor is located and will be able to deploy them where and when they are needed," Chibi said.

In the post Cyclone Idai period, Vaya mobilised several trucks, lorries and tractors which distributed food and cleared roads in Chipinge and Chimanimani.

Vaya is a solution that moves people from one point to another through the use of a cell phone based App that links the drivers and the clients. It is an on-demand mobile and web application focusing on moving goods and people from one point to another. Requests are paired with the most suitable driver taking into account distance to customer as well as driver rating.