Zimbabwe: Gumiso Tears Into Bosso Players

Former Highlanders midfield enforcer Blessing Gumiso has accused some current Highlanders players of betraying the trust bestowed into them by head coach Madinda Ndlovu.

The Bulawayo football giants have gone for 450 minutes without registering a win in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and only managed to beat an equally struggling Dynamos in the Independence Cup whom they overcame 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium.

Despite starting on a seemingly positive note when they came from behind to draw 1-1 against army side Black Rhinos, Bosso have failed to collect maximum points in all their league games, losing to Harare City at Rufaro before succumbing to a shock 0- l loss to Triangle United at Barbourfields.

On Saturday, Amahlolanyama were held to a goalless draw by league debutants Mushowani Stars to leave them perched in the bottom four of the league standings with an embarrassingly three points to their credit, a massive 10 points behind champions and leaders FC Platinum.

And Gumiso, who joined Bosso in 1998 from Mutare and went on to win four league titles on the trot under Rahman Gumbo and the late Eddie May, yesterday tore into some of the players for their lackadaisical approach to the Highlanders cause. He refused to blame the pre-season player unrest as the reason for the poor start.

"I don't buy this notion that it's all because of the strike, I mean the team trains at least three times a week and we are now in week five so to me that doesn't suffice," said Gumiso.