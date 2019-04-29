Zimbabwe: Man Kills Wife for Gossiping About His Infidelity

A Victoria Falls man who overheard his wife gossiping about his infidelity with a neighbour viciously attacked and killed the 44-year old woman whose body he went on to spend the night with on the couple's matrimonial bed.

Police confirmed Annahstacia Tshuma died this past week following the attack.

Tshuma's body was taken to Victoria Falls Hospital mortuary on Tuesday to prepare for a post-mortem.

She allegedly died of injuries sustained when her husband, Japhet Mapfumo punched her three times on the head and kicked her on the abdomen at a neighbour's house.

Mapfumo has since been arrested and was expected in court on Thursday to answer to a charge of murder.

Police investigators were told that Mapfumo shared a bed with his wife's lifeless body on Monday night thinking she had fainted as a result of the beating yet she was dead already.

Police retrieved the body around 9am following the attack the previous night at around 11pm.

According to a report made to the police, the couple was known for fighting at its matrimonial home in Chinotimba suburb.

On the fateful day, police were told, the two had earlier been drinking beer.

"Mapfumo overhead his wife telling a neighbour Caroline Masuku about his infidelity when she visited her around 11pm on 22 April. While she was still narrating her story, Mapfumo started accusing Tshuma of gossiping about him.

"He punched her twice on the back of her head causing her to stagger before she fell and hit against the concrete with her head. She tried to rise and he punched her again on the back of the head before kicking her with booted feet on the abdomen," read part of the police report.

Tshuma collapsed, court heard.

The neighbour who witnessed the attack awakened her father who rebuked Mapfumo and ordered him to carry his wife home.

Mapfumo allegedly carried an unconscious Tshuma to their matrimonial home where he placed her on the bed.

He spent the night in bed with her dead body while thinking she had only fainted.

When it became apparent that his wife had died, Mapfumo alerted Caroline Masuku's father who made a report to the police.

He was arrested while the body was taken to the mortuary.