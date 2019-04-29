Nigeria: 'VIOs Only to Check Rickety, Unregistered Vehicles in Lagos'

Officials of the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in Lagos State are authorised to check rickety, overloaded and unregistered vehicles only.

The Head of Control, Regulations and Enforcement of the agency, Mr. Olusoji Adebayo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos that the service had adopted a new operations system of carrying out vehicle inspection in the state.

His words: "The VIS personnel are on the road doing random checking of only unregistered, overloaded and rickety vehicles.

"That is our new arrangement of enforcement now and also checking people that are covering their number plate. You know when they are doing that, they easily use that to perpetrate evil.

"The agency is now operating one of the best practices in the world in vehicles' inspection."

The VIS chief also told NAN that the new Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) had helped in detecting vehicles with expired particulars.

According to him, the gadget is built up on database accumulated by the Lagos State Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS) and Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA).

Adebayo said the 24-hour camera was being handled by a special squad to monitor the service.

NAN