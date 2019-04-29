Nigeria: Dana Air Passengers to Pay Less On Tickets

Dana Air has announced that its customers would now pay less for tickets with its newly introduced promo, 'Cash plus Miles' for members of its reward program called Dana Miles.

The airline said with the new initiative, passengers flying Dana Air, who are also members of the airline's Loyalty and Reward programme can now top up their miles balance with a little cash to get low fares 24 hours to their flight.

Speaking on the newly introduced product, the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said Dana Air stands out in the Nigerian aviation industry as a world-class brand not because of its on-time performance, top-notch customer and in-flight services, but because of its knack for quality products borne out of the desire to ease booking, provide value added services and simplify processes for its teeming guests.

"The good news about the product is that with just 24 hours to your flight with us, you can use your miles to upgrade your ticket from economy class to business class, pay for your excess baggage or top up your miles balance with a little cash for very low fares.

"This is another reason why we ask our guests to book ahead and all they need do to visit our website or chat with us on WhatsApp for details," he said.

Ezenwa, said in addition to that, the airline has also partnered a fast- growing cab company Anu Plus in Port Harcourt to provide its Dana miles guests travelling to Port Harcourt with 50 per cent discount on their cab fares.

"The members of the loyalty program willing to take advantage of the reward are expected to download the Anu plus app on google play, IOS, book a ride with the phone number with which they registered for Dana Miles and with their boarding pass to get an instant discount," Ezenwa added.

According to him, Anu Plus is a fast growing cab hailing company with a desire to expand across Dana airline's existing route network, hence the partnership.

"For now, only guests flying to Port Harcourt will benefit first, after which it will expand to Abuja, Owerri, Calabar, Ibadan, and Uyo in the coming months," he added.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria's leading airlines with daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Owerri.

The airline having flown over 3 million passengers in the last 10 years of its operations is reputed for its innovative online products and service, world in-flight service and on time performance.