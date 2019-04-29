Zimbabwe: Man Kills Brother for Restraining Him From Assaulting His Wife

Mutare — A Marange man in Manicaland fatally stabbed his cousin brother with a knife after the latter had tried to restrain him from assaulting his wife during a domestic dispute.

Kuziva Mukunguma (30) reportedly stabbed Agent Mukunguma (32) to death with a knife.

The suspect has since appeared before the Mutare magistrates courts facing murder charges.

Kuziva was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe who remanded him in custody.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail since he was facing a serious offence.

Prosecutors told the court that on April 19, Kuziva was involved in a fist fight with his wife following a domestic dispute.

Agent intervened and tried to restrain his brother from assaulting his wife.

This did not go down well with Kuziva who vented his anger on his cousin.

The suspect reportedly drew a knife and stabbed the now deceased who sustained serious injuries.

Agent was rushed to the nearest hospital but died upon admission.

The matter was reported to police who arrested Kuziva on the following day.