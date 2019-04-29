29 April 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NSC Moves to Tackle Under-Declaration of Imported Goods

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) is planning to tackle the challenges of under-declaration of goods coming into the country through a security application called Cargo Tracking Note.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), NSC Executive Secretary, Mr. Hassan Bello, yesterday in Abuja said that the application had been included in the 2019 budget.

"The most important thing in the 2019 budget is the Cargo Tracking Note. It is what will allow Nigeria to know what comes in.

"It is a security app that will be a manifest that whatever comes into Nigeria is transmitted electronically even at the point of loading," he said.

He, however, said that the council would strengthen its relationship with security agencies, especially the police, at the port.

Nigeria

Shell Awaits Ruling on Deaths of 'Ogoni Nine' Activists

A Dutch court will this week (Wednesday 1 May) rule on an historic case against Shell, in which the oil giant stands… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.