Tanzania: Analysts Nod to Dar's Stance On IMF Report

INTERNATIONAL and local analysts have hailed the recent move by the government to 'stop' the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from rushing into publishing economic growth report over failure to incorporate Tanzania's views in the final document.

Principally, before official publications of such crucial reports, views of the country must be integrated. Lately, fake news has been spreading, suggesting that the East African nation blocked the fund from publishing the report.

Last week, the government through Finance and Planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango clarified the mix-up, categorically trashing the claim and putting the record clear that the consultation between the two sides were underway.

This paper understands that there are countries which at different times rejected the IMF reports for 'deliberately getting it wrong.'

Latin American countries, including Venezuela in 2007 rejected the fund's report, which predicted that the region will not grow as much in 2007 as it did in 2006.

Pakistan and Nigeria are also on the list of the nations, which have differed with the body over such reports. Dr Mumbi Seraki from Kenya, through her show which is one of the Africa's most highly rated online TV talk shows, hailed Tanzania for the move that aims at safeguarding the country's interest.

Dr Seraki wondered why some international organisations were getting shocked when African countries questioned them on various issues.

She said Tanzanian government under President John Magufuli was doing a great job for its people and the continent should be proud of such diligent and patriotic leaders.

She called on African leaders and all those wishing the continent well to team up for the interest of the entire region.

"All African leaders should emulate Dr Magufuli who appears to put the interest of his country forward... Africa is now fighting to establish itself and become independent, we really need such firm leaders," she said.

The video clip showing the firebrand African analyst poking holes into the calculatingly leaked report trended heavily, attracting more than 12,000 viewers as of yesterday evening.

Speaking during a phone interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday, an economist, Mr Hussein Kamote said the government's move to temporarily stop the report publication was normal as both parties must first agree on some issues.

Mr Kamote said it is common practice for the country to review the IMF report and see if there are slipups that have to be ironed out before the release.

"As the Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Mpango explained recently in the parliament, the government has not stopped the report but it continues reviewing and consulting with the body before publication... this is just normal practice," he said.

He blamed the current tendency of politicising everything even issues that do not need any political element He said politicians were misleading the public as if any move to stop IMF report publication was new, insisting that both parties- Tanzania and IMF must engage each other and agree on the report by incorporating the country's side of the story.

Section of opposition leaders including ACTWazalendo's Zitto Kabwe have been deliberately misleading the public over the matter.

Another economist, Dr Abel Kinyondo apart from hailing the government's stance, said the situation calls for application of economic diplomacy that both sides must engage each other fully for a fruitful end.

He proposed for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation through its economic diplomacy section to be fully engaged in such consultations and all emerging fallouts be well managed.

"What I know is that IMF report remains unofficial until when the relevant country has consented to it. Although it has leaked on the social media with other mainstream media reporting it, it's still invalid," he said.

Dr Kinyondo said he believes that the government is reviewing the report and there are some parts it's opposing.