Tanzania: BRI Forum Pushes for Cooperation in Human Resource Development

PARTICIPANTS to the second Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum have underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation in human resource development, education and people's capacity building to promote jobs and improve their livelihoods.

They have also expressed their determination to sustain efforts of building on the progress already made in developing economic corridors and trade cooperation zones as well as other projects across all BRI related areas.

These are among the key resolutions reached during a three-day BRI forum in Beijing, China that was concluded on Saturday, April 27. The event was attended by over 5,000 participants.

A joint statement of 39 heads of state who attended the summit has it that the participants strongly believe on the cooperation that will be based on extensive consultation, joint efforts, shared and mutual benefits.

"We emphasise on the importance of the rule of law and equal opportunities for all, embracing open economy and non-discriminatory global market as well as respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and affirm that each country has the right and primary responsibility to define its development," reads the statement.

As part of continued efforts to sustain interconnected growth, the summit agreed to support comprehensive and multi modal infrastructure connectivity, fostering economic growth and improving the standards of living catalysed by infrastructure investment.

During the forum, Tanzania was represented by Minister of Works, Transport and Communications Isack Kamwelwe while former President Jakaya Kikwete attended under the umbrella of the organisations under the United Nations (UN).

The works minister said the forum has enabled Tanzania to meet with various counterparts and discuss issues on infrastructure development.

"It also provides platforms for developing countries to come out with permanent solutions on challenges they are facing towards connecting people through infrastructure projects," said the minister.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said 283 items of practical outcomes were achieved during the summit, including the signing of agreements worth over 64 billion US dollars.