Tanzania: Region to Plant Close to 1.5 Million Trees Yearly

THE Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Anna Mghwira has announced to improve environmental conservation in the region by planting 1,000,000 trees a year to 1.5 million every year.

In an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News', Ms Mghwira said the move was geared towards saving the region from deforestation, and at the same time address challenge associated with Climate change in the area.

She said that teaming regional administration; they have decided to annually plant the trees in consultations with the local government authorities in all their districts, which would supervise the work.

"We all need clean air and have access to clean and safe water. People should plant trees, and preserve the ones planted in the past," she pointed out, adding that the move would also help restore forests and the natural vegetation in the region.

She said that once any tree is planted, it should be watered and preserved for the coming generation to benefit out of it.

"Let us plant as many trees as we can and protect them as well," she added. However, RC Mghwira urged leaders at all levels of administration within the region to continue mobilising their residents, adding at the same time to provide them with education to preserve trees.

She also appealed to nongovernmental institutions as well as other sectors in the government in the region to help the locals plant the trees and support them where necessary.

"May I take this opportunity also to direct all respective authorities to continue monitoring the preservation of all water sources, and as well as prevent arbitrary cutting of trees," she said, adding that severe legal actions should be taken against anyone found destroying the environment in one way or the other.