Botswana: Tsiang Drops Out in Semis At ITF Tourney

Gaborone — The 2017 Botswana National Sports Council sport person of the year, Tshego Tsiang finished a tough tournament with her head held high after finishing in the semi-finals of the annual grade 5 tournament of the International Tennis Federation which was held in Gaborone.

The two-week tourney attracted over 100 junior players from countries such as France, USA, Egypt, Australia, South Africa and Botswana.

Tsiang showed her mettle by eliminating players from well developed countries such as USA to reach the semis.

The University of Potchefstroom girl is maturing and there is no doubt she will be a force to be reckoned with in future.

She will make the team that will represent the country at the All Africa Games.

Nina Radonovich of France won the girls category with the boys going to Robbie Arendse of South Africa.

Three local players, Tshepo Mosarwa, Thato Holmes and Best Ndebele caught the eye of Play College Sports USA scouts and would play university tennis in the USA.

Botswana Tennis Federation (BTF) public relations officer, Oaitse Thipe said Play College Sports USA aimed to help young Batswana players and to find a college where they could show their athletic and academic ability.

He said college tennis was a good outlet for talented Batswana players, adding that both BTF and players would benefit from Play College Sports USA services.

Source : BOPA