Tanzania: Vodacom Launches Service Centre in Mpanda

VODACOM has launched a service centre in Mpanda District, Katavi Region to extend access to communication and financial services in the region.

Former Prime Minister, Mizengo Pinda, said during the launching of the shop that it will simplify availability of services as well as stimulate the economic activities within the district and the region.

"Welcome in Mpanda. Our district is filled with hardworking locals and businessmen who are self-driven towards attaining economic growth.

It is indeed exciting to see that, they will now have access to services at ease and also get more opportunities," Mr Pinda, who was a chief guest, said. Vodacom Southern Highlands Zone Head of Sales Mac Fydine Minja said that the launch is in line with the company's goal to create opportunities for Tanzanians and propel economic growth.

"We are committed to providing quality services to our customers in the region where we have already installed 4G network which allows our users to access fast internet services.

"We also have five customer service desks. Our priority is to make sure our customers have access to quality services at ease and with precision," Mr Minja said.

Vodacom's presence in this district is also an opportunity because the customer service desks have already offered 15 jobs and have leveraged a multitude of services to benefit entrepreneurs in the region.

He also added that Vodacom customers have the opportunity to acquire a variety of services from the shop such as sim card registration, advice over services such as M-Koba, recovery of lost or damaged sim cards, purchase of smartphones at affordable prices and the like.

Cellular services such as mobile transactions have been increasing at a fast rate and it has been a major contributor towards community development and the economy in general.

Helena Lao, Mpanda's resident, said she had been planning to become an M-Pesa agent for a long time thus the opening of the shop will quicken her ambition.

"Today (yesterday), I am taking the first step in making my dream come true," said Ms Lao as she showed her required identity cards which will enable her to become the first agent to be registered in the new shop.

At the moment, Vodacom Tanzania Plc has a total of 100 shops, 350 customer service desks actively offering services to customers in various areas across the country with 14 million subscribers.