Nigeria: Islamic State-Backed Boko Haram Faction Kill 10 Nigerian Troops

Photo: VOA

Boko Haram members.

Islamic State-backed Boko Haram faction has claimed to have killed 10 Nigerian troops in an attack in Sabon Gari (Sabon-Garin Zaria), a local government area in Kaduna State.

The terror group in a broadcast on Amaq News Agency said it killed 10 Nigerian soldiers, left many wounded while a soldier was captured.

It claimed to have destroyed three tanks while they also captured two others and five 4×4 vehicles were also captured.

Although, there is no official statement from the army on the attack.

Since July last year, ISWAP attacks on military bases and soldiers have increased, not only affecting the morale of the troops but also allowing the jihadists to restock vital arms and ammunition.

One of the most recent attacks came just hours before polling was due to begin in presidential elections on February 23, and saw rockets fired on the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.

Weapon experts have identified the rockets used as those captured from the Nigerian army in an attack on the Lake Chad town of Baga in December.

In the last four years, Boko Haram has attacked and sacked 22 military posts, killing hundreds of Nigerian soldiers.

The sacked military posts were in Gajiram, Mainok, Rann, Geidam, Sasawa, Magumeri, Malam Fatori, Gashigha, Kanama, Gamboru-Ngala, Mafa, Damasak, Gudumbali, Garunda, Kunduga, Kareto, Jilli, Arge, Zari, Arege, Metele, and Buni Gari.