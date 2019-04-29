Namibia: Transnamib Records Revenue Growth

TRANSNAMIB chief executive officer Johny Smith says the parastatal's revenue was up by 7% in 2018.

Smith was speaking at TransNamib's rebranding launch on Wednesday, where he noted that they have seen growth of about 8% in freight volumes.

He, however, did not mention the exact revenue and freight figures during the review period.

Smith said the past year has been the best in 10 years in terms of revenue growth, and they thus need to build on this growth, going forward.

"Although still insignificant in terms of what we still have to do at TransNamib, it is the beginning of a new era. It, therefore, has become important that our new identity should become synonymous with the future growth and success of the company," he added.

As part of its rebranding, the company introduced a new slogan, 'Rail it'.

"This new slogan is to provide a simplistic message to customers and the public out there to create safer roads and to simply Rail it! When I see the logo, I automatically see simplicity, quality, robustness, innovation and a digital railway,' he enthused.

Smith said TransNamib needs to grow significantly in size and in customer base, and that their new corporate identity will have to help the rail company communicate their growth.

"The launch of our new TransNamib logo and brand signals an important milestone for us, as we now need to use this new brand to build our future and a growth story that is creating value for its shareholder, economy and country," he noted.

Speaking at the same occasion, works and transport minister John Mutorwa said TransNamib had realigned its plan to focus on the road-to-rail strategy, as part of its strategic business plan.

"The doubling of the volumes will bring about much-needed revenue for the company. Therefore, we should all continue to work together to ensure that TransNamib reclaims its legitimate position as the bulk freight carrier of Namibia," said the minister.

Mutorwa added: "The rebranding of TransNamib is not only going to restore its image, but must be accepted and appreciated as an opportunity of hope to especially the customers of a more reliable and efficient service, in line with the company's strategic business plan.

"The board, management and the ministry are working together tirelessly to ensure that we focus all the time on business, to ensure that the company brings about the required growth in the volumes and the much-needed revenue," he said.