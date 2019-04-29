Namibia: Accused Man Denies 2016 Double Murder

A WINDHOEK man charged with the murder of two women whose burnt bodies were found at a dumping site near the city three years ago testified in the High Court on Friday that he was romantically involved with both of them, and that he last saw them when they left his house in the company of another man.

The late Johanie Naruses (29) and Clementia de Wee (23) left his house in Katutura during the evening of 6 January 2016 with a friend of De Wee whom he only knew as "Bennie", Lukas Nikodemus told judge Christie Liebenberg while testifying in his own defence a day after the state closed its case in his trial.

Nikodemus said he, Naruses, De Wee and a friend of his had spent the evening visiting bars in Katutura, and he, the two women and De Wee's friend Bennie, whom they had met in Khomasdal, later went to his house in Katutura.

According to Nikodemus, Bennie had dropped off De Wee at his house several times previously when she visited him, and Bennie had also spent time socialising with him at his house.

At his house on the evening of 6 January 2016, Nikodemus said, De Wee asked him for his car keys, as she wanted to go buy some beers. He said he gave the keys to her and she, Naruses and Bennie left his house.

After midnight, Bennie knocked at his door, told him that his car got stuck somewhere in Otjomuise, and gave the car keys to him, Nikodemus testified.

Having been told where the car was, he took a taxi there, also taking along a container with petrol in case the car had run out of fuel, but when he saw that the fuel gauge was very low, he decided to instead park the vehicle at the nearby house of the mother of a child of his, Nikodemus said. He told the judge he did not see any damage to the exterior of the car, and in the dark also did not notice anything inside the car.

After parking the car, he returned home, where police officers found him the next day and arrested him on charges of murder, Nikodemus said.

The burnt bodies of Naruses and De Wee were found at a dumping site near Pionierspark on the morning of 7 January 2016. The medical doctors who carried out autopsies on their remains concluded that both women had sustained a penetrating injury to the chest before their bodies were burnt.

Nikodemus (49) is charged with two counts of murder, a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice, and a charge of failing to lock away a firearm. He denied guilt on all of the charges when his trial began in the Windhoek High Court in October last year.

Nikodemus also told the court on Friday that he had been involved in a romantic relationship with Naruses for more than six years, while De Wee had also been his girlfriend for more than two years at the time she was killed.

The court has previously heard that blood spots, spatter, stains and also drag marks were found inside Nikodemus' car. DNA analysis showed that the blood in the car most probably came from Naruses and De Wee, a forensic scientist also testified last week.

Another forensic scientist testified in November last year that a bullet point found in the backrest of the rear seat of the car was ballistically linked to a firearm that the police found under a mattress at Nikodemus' house.

Nikodemus is due to continue testifying today. He has been kept in custody since his arrest on 7 January 2016.