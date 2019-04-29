Namibia: Produce Omagongo for International Markets - Nujoma

FORMER president Sam Nujoma has urged Namibians to come up with innovative ideas to market omagongo (marula) and its by-products outside Namibia.

TUYEIMO HAIDULA at UUKWANDONGO

Nujoma, who also doubles as the patron of the Omagongo Cultural Festival, was speaking at the Ongandjera Traditional Authority's homestead at Uukwandongo village in the Omusati region on Saturday.

He said the marketing of marula fruit and its products would have a significant impact on socio-economic conditions in Namibia's rural areas, adding that cultural heritage is a vital part of Namibian identity, which will also provide an opportunity for international communities to learn about Namibia, its cultures, traditions and norms.

"To do this, we must commit ourselves to plant more marula trees, not only to ensure continuity, but also to have more trees on a larger scale to produce more omagongo," Nujoma said.

He reiterated that "A nation without culture is like a tree without roots", while encouraging traditional leaders to continue promoting cultural heritage, and instilling the norms and values of their cultures in the youth to strengthen the nation.

Nujoma said the festival celebrates the country's cultural diversity, and has the potential to contribute towards strengthening unity.

"It is precisely against this background that I encourage the elders to continue to teach our youth to appreciate marula trees so that they grow up preserving this proud heritage," he asserted.

Echoing Nujoma's sentiments, vice president Nangolo Mbumba implored Namibians to respect their native languages, and to reinforce traditional customs to remain linked to their roots.

Mbumba told ministers and members of parliament who were present that they could not afford to miss cultural events such as the Omagongo Cultural Festival.

"Through platforms such as these, we can restore our dignity which was robbed from us by colonialism," he said.

He commended the Council of Traditional Leaders for recommending that the festival be hosted among the eight Aawambo traditional communities every year on a rotational basis.

Ten women from different northern traditional communities received certificates of recognition and N$1 500 each for their production of the omagongo brew for the festival.

Traditionally, the festival runs from February to May, depending on the harvesting of the marula fruit. Next year, it will be hosted by the Ombalantu Traditional Authority at chief Oswin Mukulu's residence.

