Western Sahara: Minurso - Security Council Postpones Vote On Resolution Until Tuesday

New York — The Security Council has postponed the vote on the resolution extending MINURSO mandate to be able to review the reservations made by some members on the text presented by the United States.

The adoption of this resolution extending, by six months, the mandate of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara was initially scheduled for Monday.

Some members of the Security Council said that the first draft was written in a confusing making the text unbalanced, the source told APS.

The amendments suggested by theses members are being reviewed by the American delegation who wants to reach a resolution adopted by consensus.

The draft resolution does not consider the observations included on the Secretary General's report, particularly those referring to human rights and violations of the ceasefire by Morocco.

Contrary to the Secretary General's report, the text does not mention Morocco as the party that committed the violations and imposed restrictions on the freedom of movement of MINURSO and Envoy Horst Kohler.

The draft resolution expressed concern over the violations of the ceasefire agreements, calling on the parties in conflict to implement their commitment towards the UN Special Envoy and to refrain from any action that could compromise the negotiations facilitated by the United Nations.