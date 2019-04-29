South Africa: Major 54-Hour Rand Water Shutdown 'Postponed Until Further Notice'

A planned 54-hour shutdown by Rand Water that would have been with effect from Monday has been postponed until further notice.
A Rand Water spokesperson confirmed the postponement to News24 on Monday.
In an earlier statement, Johannesburg Water advised all residents of the City of Johannesburg that Rand Water - the City's bulk water supplier - of a planned "major shutdown" that would affect all reservoirs in terms of water supply for 54 hours.
The shutdown was supposed to be effective from Monday.
"Rand Water is planning a shutdown on the B11 pipeline to install a 2 000mm valve and this will result in limited water supply from Rand Water," Johannesburg Water said, according to the statement.
Residents were also requested to use water sparingly to avoid a "no-water situation".
The maintenance was going to affect the following municipalities:
Merafong Municipality (Carletonville area);
Rand West Municipality (Randfontein area);
Mogale City Municipality (Krugersdorp area);
Rustenburg Municipality;
Emfuleni Municipality (Vereeniging area);
Madibeng Municipality (Brits area); and
Metsimaholo Municipality (northern Free State).
While the shutdown will still take place, the exact date is yet to be announced.
News24