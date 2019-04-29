29 April 2019

South Africa: Major 54-Hour Rand Water Shutdown 'Postponed Until Further Notice'

By Riaan Grobler

A planned 54-hour shutdown by Rand Water that would have been with effect from Monday has been postponed until further notice.

A Rand Water spokesperson confirmed the postponement to News24 on Monday.

In an earlier statement, Johannesburg Water advised all residents of the City of Johannesburg that Rand Water - the City's bulk water supplier - of a planned "major shutdown" that would affect all reservoirs in terms of water supply for 54 hours.

The shutdown was supposed to be effective from Monday.

"Rand Water is planning a shutdown on the B11 pipeline to install a 2 000mm valve and this will result in limited water supply from Rand Water," Johannesburg Water said, according to the statement.

Residents were also requested to use water sparingly to avoid a "no-water situation".

The maintenance was going to affect the following municipalities:

Merafong Municipality (Carletonville area);

Rand West Municipality (Randfontein area);

Mogale City Municipality (Krugersdorp area);

Rustenburg Municipality;

Emfuleni Municipality (Vereeniging area);

Madibeng Municipality (Brits area); and

Metsimaholo Municipality (northern Free State).

While the shutdown will still take place, the exact date is yet to be announced.

