Namibia: Nephew Hacks Uncle to Death

THE principal of Okambebe Combined School in the Ohangwena region, Lazarus Kapiye, died on Saturday after he was attacked with a panga.

The suspect, Jesaya Erustus (41), handed himself to the police at the Omungwelume police station shortly after the incident.

Warrant officer Kaume Iitumba told The Namibian yesterday that the incident occurred at Kapiye's home at the Oshikwiyu village near the Omungwelume settlement around 21h00.

"The suspect hacked him with a panga several times in the head and both arms, and he died on the spot," Iitumba said. The Namibian was told by the family that Kapiye lost one arm as he attempted to shield himself from the attack.

Erastus will appear in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court today. During the attack, Kapiye's wife ran to the cuca shops for help, but most of the people were away attending the installation of a new headman.

She was later admitted at the Ongwediva Medipark for shock.

Erastus attacked Kapiye while he was watching TV outside the house since it was powered by a car battery.

His seven-year-old child and a niece were also watching TV with him.

His nephew, Neumbo Shimuningeni Elias (29), who spoke on behalf of the family, told The Namibian that a friend told him that his nephews and nieces were crying at home.

Elias said he then called his younger brother who was at home to find out what was happening.

According to Elias, when his uncle saw the attacker, he asked him why he was walking around at night with a panga.

"He did not answer, and just hacked him in the head, left cheek and with the third blow, he slashed his eye out.

"My brother told me my uncle had returned home, and so I thought they (those who were crying) were being disciplined. A few minutes afterwards, he called back to say my uncle had just been murdered," he said.

Elias added that he rushed to Kapiye's house, and found him lying in a pool of blood.

"For about 25-30 minutes, we just stared at him. So numb! Before we could ask for help," he said. "He was my godfather. I have never seen him angry before or shout at anyone." The alleged killer, Elias said, lived in Windhoek for a long time and came to the north about 14 years ago when his health deteriorated.

- tuyeimo@namibian.com.na