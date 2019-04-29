Liberia: 'Lawrence Was a Born Down-to-Earth Person'

Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, widow of the late Rep. Adolph Lawrence, sits grief-stricken with her children near the casket bearing the mortal remains of her husband.

At the funeral service of the late Montserrado Electoral District #15 Representative, Adolph Akwe Lawrence, sympathizers, including high ranking government officials, religious leaders, friends and family members, on Friday, April 26, 2019, lauded the simplicity exhibited by the fallen Lawmaker in his dealings with people while he was alive.

at the well-arranged and crowded funeral at Sacred Cathedral in Monrovia,

Some of the sympathizers referred to him as a "friend of the poor; others called him a humble honorable, while his surviving colleagues from the Independent Legislative Caucus described him as a staunch Legislative floor fighter, a champion of justice and a hero whose mission solely dwelt on fighting for the good of society.

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, in her tribute, said she will forever remember the late Lawrence for his fight in favor of the rule of law.

The Vice President said the fallen Lawmaker cared about the improvement of institutions, rather than building up a team of strong people.

"Hon. Lawrence was very true to his word, because he never minced them whenever he spoke on issues affecting our country. He was a hero, who did not fear anything, but to do wrong. We will all miss him," VP Taylor lamented.

She aded, "now that Lawrence is dead, what is next for everyone to take as a lesson is the most important thing ahead, which is for the family and all of us, who knew him personally, to continue holding together."

"Whatever the situation may be; whether you truly loved Adolph or hated him, or pretended that you loved him; the lesson we all have come to learn should be the life he lived, which was characterized by his love for all, free from hatred but being people-centered person," she said.

Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, in his tribute on behalf of the judicial branch of government, also described fallen Rep. Lawrence as "a pillar that supported, not only the two Houses of the Legislature, but the judicial system as well."

"As many of the sympathizers have said, "I too agree that Rep. Lawrence fought for all of us by upholding the rule of law to the extent I personally can speak on his behalf that he was a selfless leader, who did not only serve the people of District #15, but other communities through his advocacy at the Capitol," Korkpor said.

He said the late Lawmaker was like a brother to him.

Therefore, he called on everyone, regardless of position in society, to appreciate the services the fallen Lawmaker rendered to the country.

The Catholic Archbishop of Liberia, Lewis Jerome Zeigler, said a man may lack the power to fight for himself, but God who created everyone and everything is not asleep, neither against those who fall prey to the evil doings of their fellow men.

With text of his sermon taken the Book of Psalms Chapter 35 verses 1-16, Zeigler said God fights for those who fight against His followers, and reserves a special place for those who suffered and died doing the Lord's will.

"The Psalm tells us that David asked God to 'Contend, Lord, with those who contend with me; fight against those who fight against me.' His prayer was never a weak prayer, but a very strong one to his creator whenever he wanted help," the Archbishop Zeigler said.

He added, "take up shield and armor; arise and come to my aid. Brandish spear and javelin against those who pursue me. Say to me, I am your salvation. May those who seek my life be disgraced and put to shame; may those who plot my ruin be turned back in dismay."

Zeigler said that the Bible continues by saying that King David's prayer was never short of answers from God, his creator.

"Whether Akwe died a normal death or not, it is not ours to judge anyone. But we are told by the Bible that no sin goes unpunished and nothing is done without God's will power ever ready to discern between good and evil and sets a place and a moment for everyone to give account of his doings," he said.

He admonished the Senator Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, widow of the deceased, to be strong and believe that there is a life after death, in which she will one day have a reunion with her husband in the kingdom of God.

The elder brother of late Rep. Adolph Lawrence, Emmanuel Lawrence, said it will require God's intervention to console his entire family as they mourn the loss of his brother.

He said inasmuch he (Emmanuel) was the elder brother, Adolph was always their leader.

"We made him our leader because he proved to us that he was a man of meaningful ideas. Therefore, we all tapped on his vast knowledge to ensure that we move on with our struggles as a family," Mr. Lawrence said.

Thousands of people bade the late Rep. Adolph Lawrence farewell as a fleet of vehicles accompanied his remains to Kaiser Memorial Cemetery in Brewerville, for interment.