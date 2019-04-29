Namibia Wildlife Resorts Losses At N$22m in 2018

NAMIBIA Wildlife Resorts incurred a loss of N$22 million in 2018, compared to a N$40 million in 2017.

This translates to a 45% improvement during the review period, Namibia Wildlife Resorts' (NWR)'s chairman, Leonard Iipumbu, told the company's annual general meeting last week, where he reported their 2018 financial performance.

He said: "Compared to 2017, the occupancy rates in the Namibian tourism industry showed a decrease of about 4% in 2018. In general, the annual national occupancy in 2018 was about 53%, compared to almost 57% in 2017. Therefore, the economic contractions that are affecting most of the economic sectors in the world in general, and Namibia in particular, are also affecting the tourism sector.

"However, despite the world economic contractions, we managed to show significant improvements in our financial performance."

Iipumbu said NWR is now in statutory compliance in terms of the financial statements as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2004, the Public Enterprises Governance Act, Act 2006 (as amended), and the Namibia Wildlife Resorts Company Act, Act 3 of 1998.

"As per the act, legal compliance is a critical component of good corporate governance. It is, therefore, pleasing that the board managed to bring the annual financial statements up to date, in compliance with the required statutory provisions," he said.

Speaking at the AGM, NWR acting managing director Matthias Ngwangwama highlighted the company's performance, saying revenue in the 2018 financial year stood at N$360 million, while the average occupancy was 50% at 26 facilities.

"We managed to maintain similar revenue levels in 2018, like in the 2017 financial year," he observed.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation profit was N$30 million, compared to N$18 million in 2017.

Ngwangwama said this improved position is greatly assisting the company in repaying their past obligations, which had previously made it difficult for them to operate effectively

"Over the years, we have been challenged with our cost of sales which, for instance, stood at 58% in 2014. During the past financial year, we were able to reduce the cost of sales to the industry norm of 35%," he added.

In the same year, the number of guests visiting NWR facilities increased from 370 777 in 2017 to 380 705 in 2018, representing a 3% growth.

Over the past year, NWR went through an introspection on how to serve its domestic and international tourist market better. This led to the organisation equipping itself better to withstand the economic downturn by continuing to deliver on its mandate.

At the AGM, the shareholder (the government) was represented by environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta, public enterprises minister Leon Jooste, and officials from their ministries.

To realise these financial results, NWR attended to some targeted roadshows and trade fairs both domestic and international, and included two new markets, being the Nordic countries and South East Asia.

In some cases, marketing efforts in the Southern African Development Community, Europe, North America and the rest of the world were done in conjunction with the Namibia Tourism Board as well as Air Namibia. - charmaine@namibian.com.na; Twitter; @Char_Ngatjiheue.