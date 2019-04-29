Tanzania: Bocco - Win Placed Us Close to League Diadem

SIMBA SC captain John Bocco said the 2-0 victory they recorded against Biashara United over the weekend in Musoma has given them confidence to do well in the upcoming matches.

Bocco scored both goals in the first half of the match to give his team a well-deserved win and claim maximum three points to reach 69 points, only five points adrift leaders Young Africans who play today against Azam FC.

The brace enabled Bocco to be the Mainland Premier League top goal scorer of all time after hitting 112 goals of his career and is still sharp to increase the goal tally.

However, Simba return into the action tomorrow at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam as they entertain 12th placed JKT Tanzania who have bagged 39 points after 32 matches.

For Simba, it will be their 28th game of the season and look positive to retain the championship for the consecutive year.

However, the talking point after routing Biashara United was the straight red card picked by Haruna Niyonzima following his reckless tackle on United player midway into the second half.

This means the creative midfielder will be sidelined for his team's three back to back league matches starting with tomorrow's tie.

Meanwhile, Niyonzima has apologised to all Simba fans for picking the red card which changed the rhythm of the match as the hosts took advantage of the situation.

On his Instagram page, Niyonzima wrote: "In many occasions, we see more serious fouls that are not penalised in such a way. I am really sorry to all fans and the club for the red card since it changed the game."

Simba's Head Coach Patrick Aussems made a couple of changes to his first eleven lineup where he rested first choice goalkeeper Aishi Manula, Muhammed Hussein, Pascal Wawa, Zana Coulibaly, Jonas Mkude, Clatus Chama and many others. Speaking after the match, Bocco said the two goals he scored in the first half helped them to kill the game early.

"It was a tough match as you saw but we deserve to give ourselves credit for grabbing three points which is the most important thing for the team," the skipper said.

He added that the match against Biashara United is over such that they need to point guns on the upcoming fixtures to continue with series of triumphs.

On his part, Biashara United Coach Amri Said showered his praises on Bocco saying he had displayed individual ability to net two goals on the day.

"The first goal we conceded drove us away from the game which gifted our opponents an advantage to enjoy midfield dominance from where they launched their assaults," revealed the coach.

Additionally, coach Said whose side is not safe from relegation expressed his optimism of remaining in the league next season.

"We have a good number of games to play and if we can win them, chances of garnering 47 points which will necessitate us to play in the league next season are still within reach," he said.

The slump saw Biashara United glued to 19th slot on the ladder with 34 points from 32 clashes hence they need to be aggressive enough to reappear in the top flight league next season.