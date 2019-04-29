Tanzania: Kalemani Orders TPDC to Speedly Supply Dar Homes With Cooking Gas

TANZANIA Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has been directed to speed up supply of natural gas for cooking to at least quarter of Dar es Salaam households in the next three years.

Energy Minister Medard Kalemani gave the order to TPDC in Dar es Salaam yesterday during his tour of some areas where connection of natural gas is being undertaken to provide homes with affordable and alternative energy for cooking.

Presently, TPDC supplies the energy through a network of pipelines to 72 houses at TPDC Estate and 24 housing units at Twiga Estate in Mikocheni, according to TPDC acting Managing Director Engineer Kapuulya Musomba.

Residents whose houses have been using natural gas told Dr Kalemani during the visit that the price of the energy is 40 per cent cheaper than other sources of energy like charcoal and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Engineer Musomba informed the minister that laying of pipes was underway to supply gas to 20 houses at Survey Mlalakuwa and 35 houses and three canteens at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) main campus.

The TPDC boss explained further that plans are underway to connect 200 houses along the gas supply network by June, this year.

Dr Kalemani urged TPDC to work closely with local government authorities to smoothen and speed up connection of gas to houses in unplanned settlements.

"Tanzania boasts of adequate reserves of gas for power generation as well as industrial and domestic use. TPDC should ensure many homes are supplied with gas as alternative to charcoal," Dr Kalemani directed.

The minister pointed that out of the country's gas reserves amounting to 57 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 10 tcf will be used for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant, 4.6tcf for petrochemical and fertiliser industries, 9.1tcf for generation of electricity while 3.8tcf and 1tcf is for supply to industries and homes, respectively.

Dr Kalemani instructed the state-owned corporation to extend the network of gas supply from Mlimani City to Chanyanyikeni, Makongo Juu, Tegeta and to as far as Bunju, Boko and eventually Bagamoyo in Coast region.

Another gas supply network will be extended from Keko to Temeke, Mbagala and surrounding areas while the network from Mikocheni will supply houses along the route towards the central business District.

"The government has allocated over 50bn/- for supply of natural gas to homes in Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Lindi regions. We should work hard to at least start with 1,000 houses in the first phase of the project," he instructed.

Dr Kalemani also visited Coca-Cola Kwanza Tanzania Limited, which is among factories in Dar es Salaam with connection to the gas supply network. The soft drinks company uses the energy to run its boilers.

After connection of gas to homes in Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Lindi, the exercise will be extended to Morogoro, Tanga and Coast regions and eventually all regions countrywide.

Dr Kalemani noted further that the leeway of the planned oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga port in Tanzania will be used to lay the pipeline to supply natural gas to neighbouring countries.