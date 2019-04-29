Kenya: Is 2018/2019 KPL Title Gor Mahia's to Lose?

Nairobi — Gini wakao kendo, loosely translated to 'we have taken this thing again' is a line that should probably be inserted passionately into the Gor Mahia anthem.

Since 2013, only Tusker FC (2016) has broken a Gor Mahia dominance that has seen them command the Kenyan Premier League despite this coming in between playing continental assignments and over the last three years, the SportPesa Super Cup.

The record Kenyan Champions look to stretch their dominance further this season with an 18th title in the horizon judging by the way things have gone for them so far this season.

With two games at hand, Gor are six points clear at the top and their closest challengers, Sofapaka (second with 49) and Bandari (third with 45) both dropped points over the weekend and K'Ogalo can increase that gap to nine points if they win against Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru on Monday afternoon.

Sofapaka have eight rounds of matches remaining while Bandari have nine. At worse, if Gor who have 10 games remaining win at least eight of those, they will be all but assured of clinching the title.

Batoto ba Mungu tactician John Baraza has admitted that his side's hunt for the title was greatly hit after drawing 2-2 with Mathare United while Bandari's Bernard Mwalala said his side will fight for the title till the last day.

"No one has been awarded the trophy yet so for us, we will not give up. We will fight till the last day and push to clinch the crown," Mwalala noted.

Baraza said; "This result (Mathare draw) is a blow for us because at this time of the season, every point is vital for us. We need to go back and correct where things have not been working well for us and try to get back to winning ways."

In the run up to the title, Gor play at home against KCB in Kisumu, then back to back away ties against Western Stima and Chemelil Sugar which will be played at the Moi Stadium, a de facto home ground for K'Ogalo.

After that they play at home against Sofapaka, a match that they might also decide to take to Kisumu and one that will be crucial in their title bid.

They then play away to Nzoia Sugar, then the Mashemeji Derby against arch rivals AFC Leopards at the Kasarani Stadium on May 19. Probably, like it happened last season, a win here might all but secure them the KPL title.

They finish the season with a home tie against Vihiga United, an away trip to Posta Rangers and just like last season, finish the campaign at home against Mathare United, most likely, in Kisumu.

On their end, Sofapaka tackle Posta Rangers in Machakos on Wednesday then play Tusker and Western Stima, both matches primarily slotted for Machakos before they face Gor in what might be a crucial title decider on May 11.

They then travel away to Nzoia Sugar, before playing Chemelil and Homeboyz at home in between a trip away to Bandari in Mombasa, a tie that might also decide second place if the title will have wilted away from them by then.

Bandari, with an outside chance of fighting for the title have a home tie against Ulinzi Stars, then away trips to Posta Rangers and Vihiga United, back to back home ties against Chemelil, Tusker and Zoo then away trips to Mathare United and Nzoia Sugar in between their home tie against Sofapaka.

