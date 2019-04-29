Tanzania: Matanga Seals Tokyo 2020 Ticket

MARATHONER Failuna Abdi Matanga has become the first Tanzanian to seal a ticket for Tokyo 2020 Olympic after finishing third in Hamburg Marathon yesterday.

Failuna who clocked 2 hours, 27 minutes and 55 seconds to finish third behind a Kenyan and Ethiopian runner, beat the qualifying time by almost two minutes.

The Olympic qualifying time for Women marathon is 2 hours, 29 minutes and 30 seconds. According to the Olympic qualifying rules anyone who meets the qualifying time from January 1st, 2019 to the time of the championship is eligible to play.

The tough marathon was, however, an East African affair as athletes who dominated the podium in both men and women's races came from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and Tanzania. Matanga had to fight hard to catch her opponents before settling at the third place.

The winner of the women's Marathon was Dibabe Kuma from Ethiopia who clocked 2:24:41, second place went to a Kenyan Magdalyne Masai who spent 2:26:02 before the Tanzanian Failuna Matanga coming third in 2:27:55.

The men's 42km marathon was won by Ethiopian Tadu Abate who clocked 2:08:25, while the second place went to Ayele Abshero also from Ethiopia who spent 2:08:26. Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich finished overall in 2:08:31.

It was also a memorable event to Canadian Trevor Hofbauer, who clocked his personal best in Hamburg. Canadian champion made the decision to move from Guelph back to his hometown of Calgary.

"I flew back with just a suitcase on May 8th, and completely moved out of Guelph by June." Since his move, Hofbauer feels like himself again.

"I'm back immersed in the community and with my family and friends again. Being back home, everything has come together really well," he said.

Profile: Born 28 October 1992, Failuna Matanga is a Tanzanian long distance runner. She competed in the women's 10,000 metres at the 2017 World Championships in Athletics. She has won several local and international events.