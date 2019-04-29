29 April 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Quartet Commands Golden Boot Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benjamin Ben

THE chase for the golden boot at the end of the season is getting tougher game after game as the Mainland Premier League continues to race towards the finishing line.

As it now stands, the battle to win such a great honour in football is among four hitmen who are Salim Aiyee from Mwadui who has scored 16 goals similar to Simba's Meddie Kagere who has netted 16 goals as well.

Young Africans Congolese striker Heritier Makambo has hit 15 goals to his name while John Bocco for Simba is not far away from leapfrogging his three colleagues at the top as he has shaken the goal net 14 times.

Bocco put himself back into the contest after firing a brace in the first half over the weekend against Biashara United which saw his side leaving the pitch unhurt after 90 minutes.

Moreover, the former Azam FC striker has pumped three goals in his team's two successive matches since he scored the winning goal versus KMC at CCM Kirumba in Mwanza last week.

On the other hand, Kagere could have topped the ladder only if he had scored the spot kick he missed against KMC on Saturday, the Rwandan born striker was not on the score sheet against Biashara United meaning that he has failed to score in the past two matches.

Tanzania

Region to Plant Close to 1.5 Million Trees Yearly

THE Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Anna Mghwira has announced to improve environmental conservation in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.