Tanzania: Quartet Commands Golden Boot Race

THE chase for the golden boot at the end of the season is getting tougher game after game as the Mainland Premier League continues to race towards the finishing line.

As it now stands, the battle to win such a great honour in football is among four hitmen who are Salim Aiyee from Mwadui who has scored 16 goals similar to Simba's Meddie Kagere who has netted 16 goals as well.

Young Africans Congolese striker Heritier Makambo has hit 15 goals to his name while John Bocco for Simba is not far away from leapfrogging his three colleagues at the top as he has shaken the goal net 14 times.

Bocco put himself back into the contest after firing a brace in the first half over the weekend against Biashara United which saw his side leaving the pitch unhurt after 90 minutes.

Moreover, the former Azam FC striker has pumped three goals in his team's two successive matches since he scored the winning goal versus KMC at CCM Kirumba in Mwanza last week.

On the other hand, Kagere could have topped the ladder only if he had scored the spot kick he missed against KMC on Saturday, the Rwandan born striker was not on the score sheet against Biashara United meaning that he has failed to score in the past two matches.