Liberia: Cummings Dedicates Mineral Water Factory in Gbarpolu County

Alexander B. Cummings, standard bearer of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) on April 24, 2019, dedicated the Friends of Naatehn (FON) pure mineral water factory in Gbarma Statutory District, Gbarpolu County, Western Liberia.

The water factory was constructed by Senator Daniel F. Naatehn of Gbarpolu, who declared his intention to contest the ANC chairmanship during the upcoming convention scheduled for Ganta, Nimba County on May 3-4, 2019.

It will be managed by a committee the community has set up to control proceeds from the sale, but the money will be used to keep the facility functional whenever there was mechanical fault.

At the dedicatory ceremony, Mr. Cummings informed the gathering that after a careful review process, the ANC discovered that Naatehn is a man who always wants to do things the right way, mostly in the interest of the "common people."

In reference to the recent impeachment former Associate Justice of he Supreme Court, Kabineh Mohammed Ja'neh, Cummings described Naatehn as someone who always stood his ground to prove to the Liberian people that he is not one of those "belly-driven" senators, who disrespected the Constitution for "brown envelops."

Mr. Cummings promised to unseat those senators, who he said disrespected the constitution by not not listening to the voices of the Liberian people, but went ahead and impeached former Justice Ja'neh to satisfy their personal egos.

He said the water factory constructed by Senator Naatehn is just an example of what the ANC will do in every village across the country, including the provision of quality healthcare delivery.

According to Cummings, "the ANC is working with people like Sen. Naatehn in every part of the country to ensure that the children go to quality schools; have access to good health facilities and safe drinking water."

For Sen. Naatehn, the water project was not part of his campaign promises. However, after living with the people thus far, "I discovered that getting safe drinking water was a serious challenge, and getting drinking water from streams was not good for the health of the locals. This is how I decided to produce safe drinking water to ease the problem and restore the people's health."

Women group, youth, elders and students expressed gratitude to the senator for the water project, which, according to them, has alleviated the difficulties faced in sourcing safe and healthy drinking water.

"By this gesture, we are now convinced that currently, Cummings is the only alternative that will restore the country's lost health facilities, education, empowerment and development of every single Liberian," the locals said through their respective speakers.

"Mr. Cummings is not the president for Liberia, but he is working more than the President that we elected to seek our interest," Chief John Bunday, Speaker of the county traditional council said.