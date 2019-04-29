Namibia: Welwitschias Go Down Fighting

THE Welwitschias suffered a 40-23 defeat to the Golden Lions in their opening match of the SuperSport Rugby Challenge in Windhoek on Saturday afternoon.

The Welwitschias, who trailed 14-6 at the half time break, seemed to be in for a thrashing when they went 40-9 behind with 10 minutes to go, but they rallied strongly two score two late consolation tries.

PW Steenkamp gave the Welwitschias an early lead through a penalty, but the Lions struck back with two tries by centre Yanga Hlalu, both converted by fly half Jean Luc Cilliers to go 14-3 ahead. Steenkamp replied with a penalty to make the half time score 14-6 in favour of the visitors.

In the second half, Lions prop Chergin Fillies scored an early try and when hooker Pieter Botha added a converted try they went 26-6 ahead on 53 minutes.

Cliven Loubser added a penalty for Namibia, but a further two converted tries in five minutes by lock Ruben Schoeman and wing Stean Pienaar saw the Lions pulling away with a 40-9 lead.

The Welwitschias however refused to go down without a fight and two late tries by eighthman Adriaan Booysen and replacement scrum half JC Winckler, both converted by Steenkamp, made the final score 40-23 in favour of the Lions.

In other results over the weekend, the Down Touch Griffons beat the Leopards 34-27 in Welkom; the Boland Cavaliers beat the Eastern Province Elephants 34-6 in Wellington; and the Tafel Lager Griquas beat the Hino Valke 52-10 in Kimberley.