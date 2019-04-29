Botswana Champions

Gaborone — Six of the seven Botswana boxers who competed in the finals of the Zone IV boxing championships on Saturday scooped gold medals and were crowned champions against some of the finest boxers in the region.

The annual tournament, which started last week Wednesday, drew a capacity crowd to the Botho College Multipurpose Hall.

Exciting youngster, Kobamelo Molatlhegi punched his way into the finals after producing some shocking defeats to his more experienced opponents but sadly became the only boxer to be knocked out. It was a close contest in his final match against the stylish Zambian boxer, Patrick Chinyimba and the judges split their decisions in awarding the Zambian his hard-fought victory.

Lethabo Modukanele in the women's fly-weight got the ball rolling by inching past Margret Tembo in the first bout of the day.

Modukanele took control of the fight and her impressive footwork and speed stood out and denied her hard-hitting opponent any chance to come close to her.

In the final round Tembo came out guns blazing but Modukanele produced some tight defensive angles making her an impossible target.

Another women boxer, Aratwa Kasemang in the light division repeated her semi-final performance and once again convinced all the five judges to wave to her favour. It was a tough opening round for Kasemang with the visiting Mozambican opponent Isabel Mulungo keeping her at the end of her quick jabs the entire round.

Sensing danger Kasemang altered her game plan and made it difficult for Mulungo's swift hooks to reach her until the final whistle.

Rajab Mohammed in men's fly-weight was in his usual combative mood against the hapless Ben Banda from Zambia. Mohammed attacked from all sides making it extremely impossible for his opponent to return the fire. After countless straight punches, a knockout to the Zambian looked like a real possibility, but the latter raised his head and continued to endure the sting. It was sweet revenge for the home crowd who had just lost the light fly medal to Chinyimba, a Zambian.

George Molwantwa won by walkover after reaching the finals by beating South African bantam-weight boxer, Thabang Mafokane in the semis.

In the light division, Treasure Moreri pulled a surprise victory against the Lesotho Commonwealth medalist, Qhoboshiane Mohlerepe. Mmusi Tswiige capped a memorable afternoon for the local boys with a clean sweep against Nafital Goma of Angola.

