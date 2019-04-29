Sudan: Khartoum Governor Lauds Youths' Role in Change

Khartoum — In context of his inspection visits to the ministries, higher councils, and localities in Khartoum, the governor of Khartoum state, Lt. Gen. Mourtada Abdulla Warag, accompanied by the state's government secretary general, Mohamed Moustafa Gasmulseed, and his executive office he paid visit to the state's Higher Strategic Council to inspect progress of work.

During the visit the governor was briefed on the council's specializations, meanwhile, the governor noted in his address to his pleasure, explaining his concern with the strategy for its role in providing support to the decisions maker in the state, stressing his dependence on the strategy in resolution of the state's problems.

The governor has stressed during his address the youths' role in change in the country, pointing to the importance of coordination between the state's higher strategic council and the national higher council for planning.

On his part, the council's secretary general, Dr. Amir Maurghani has welcomed the governor's visit, giving review to the council's specializations, achievements and its role in the decisions making in the state.