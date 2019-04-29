South Africa: 15 Children On Back of Bakkie Injured in Accident

Fifteen children, aged between five and 10 years old, were injured after the vehicle they were in left the roadway and went down an embankment in 4th Avenue, Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon around 13:00.

According to spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle down an embankment.

"Paramedics were shown to a nearby house where they found 15 children, aged between five and 10 years old, who had been on the rear of the bakkie [and] had sustained minor injuries.

"Immediately more ambulances were dispatched to the scene to assist. Once all 15 had been [stabilised], they were transported to a nearby clinic for further care," Jamieson said.

At this stage the events leading up to the accident is unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

Source: News24