Sudan: More Than 50 Killed, 7,000+ Injured in Sudan Protests So Far

Khartoum — A total of 53 people have been killed during the protest actions against the government of former President Omar Al Bashir, who was ousted on April 11. More than 7,000 protesters and others were injured, according to the head of the Khartoum state Ministry of Health.

Between mid-December and the end of April, 53 people were killed and 7,343 were wounded, Dr Babikir Mohamed Ali, Director-General of the Ministry of Health in Khartoum state, reported on Friday.

He stated that 1,491 of the 20,297 medical cadres in Khartoum participated in a partial strike against the government. "This means that patients were not affected by the strike."