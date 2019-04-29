South Africa: Concerns Over Recent Murders in Northern Cape

The recent brutal killings in communities in the Northern Cape have been condemned by MEC of Transport, Safety and Liaison, Lebogang Motlhaping.

A number of murders have been recorded in the last few weeks, including the brutal killings of teenagers, an elderly person and more recently a two-year-old toddler.

The provincial police reported the gruesome discovery of a two-year-old in Delportshoop. The baby girl was found submerged under water in the Vaal River.

It is alleged that a 41-year-old man had attempted to rape the little girl's mother before snatching her. Her body was discovered later on. A suspect has been arrested and appeared in the Barkley West Magistrate's Court on multiple charges including kidnapping and murder.

Motlhaping said he was concerned with the murders and their brutal and senseless nature. He said such criminality was not only immoral but had no place in communities.

"Everyone deserves to live in peace, free from fear and deserves the right to life. It is important that communities continue to join hands with the police to rid communities of criminals and criminal elements destroying them," Motlhaping said.

He said no parent deserves to go through such an ordeal nor a family lose the life of a loved one at the hands of a criminal.

The MEC commended the efforts of the police in making a swift arrest. He reiterated the call for communities to continue to work together with the police to collectively rid communities of criminality.

"Criminals are known in communities and ridding them from communities needs collective efforts from everyone, including the efforts of the intelligence driven operations by law enforcement."

Motlhaping also called on anyone with information on any cases being investigated by police to come forward and share the information, as "any information is valuable in resolving crimes and putting criminals behind bars".