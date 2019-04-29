Mauritius: German Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On Prime Minister Jugnauth

press release

The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr Harald Gehrig, paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 26 April 2019 at the New Treasury Building, in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Mr Gehrig recalled that he has completed a five-year tenure as Ambassador and was based in Madagascar. He also expressed satisfaction as regards the strengthening of cooperation ties and forging of bilateral relations between Germany and Mauritius. Much progress has been made, he said, in particular in the tourism sector, wherein Mauritius has registered an increase in the number of German tourists arrival, that is, from 75 000 to 120 000.

The Ambassador also spoke about the strong ongoing cooperation in the field of air transport between Mauritius and Germany. Following an Air Service Agreement between the both countries two years ago, there has been a constant and direct contact between Frankfurt and Port-Louis, he indicated.

In addition, Ambassador Gehrig pointed out that Mauritius and Germany work in close collaboration at regional level through both parties' adherence to the Indian Ocean Rim Association. On that note, he observed that Mauritius' close partnership with the European Union and the Indian Ocean Commission gives the country considerable strategic importance on the regional and international levels.