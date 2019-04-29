South Africa: Relebogile Mabotja Bids Farewell to Radio 702 to Join Metro FM

Cape Town — Relebogile Mabotja's fans on radio 702 bid farewell to the DJ on Friday.

The radio personality and executive director will be joining the Fresh Breakfast Show and will co-host with the legendary DJ Fresh on Monday.

Relebogile has been in showbiz since she was 16-years-old.

Speaking to Move! about her new radio gig, the ecstatic media personality says,

"I am so excited to join the Fresh Breakfast team on Metro FM. I get to combine my love for radio with my love for music, and I get to do it with DJ Fresh, someone I have looked up to for years in this space," she said.

"While I enjoy being playful and fun, my more serious side will get to shine as I also take on the new role of reading the news. I welcome this new challenge with an open mind, and I look forward to growing with the team, the station, and its listeners."

Source: Move!